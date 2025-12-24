In him was life, and the life was the light of men.

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

John 1:4-5

Merry Christmas to all of my readers and subscribers!

Our world needs look-outs to spot the dangers on the horizon. We need people who do not go down without a fight, nor allow themselves to be dragged along by the currents of political correctness and the edicts of petty despots. The example of a few brave souls can inspire the resistance of millions to tyranny and gaslighting.

Yet sometimes the fight can be exhausting, and the dark clouds on the horizon can be disheartening. Sometimes the undertow of authoritarianism can feel irresistible, and true political leaders, few as they are, simply do not appear to attract enough of a following to divert the ship of state away from the rocks of a cold authoritarian future.

However, let us not forget that the future is not written, but made. There is no fore-ordained outcome to history. And the forces of evil and unfreedom, even if they gather ominously on the horizon, and even if they infiltrate the heart of our societies, have not yet overcome the forces of goodness. Christmas holds out the promise that though we may endure trials, good will ultimately win out.

We may imagine the victory of good over evil as a powerful emperor subduing his enemies. But the image of the God-man wrapped in swaddling clothes, greeting the world in the most humble of circumstances, is a compelling reminder that the power of goodness and love is what Czech dissident Vaclac Havel called the “power of the powerless”: the quiet power of a life lived in the service of Truth and Love rather than falsehood and hatred.

As John the evangelist reminds us, “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” At Christmas, we can pause the fighting for a moment, and fix our eyes on a little baby, born in the most humble of circumstances, destined to be the Saviour of all of mankind.