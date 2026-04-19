THE FREEDOM BLOG

THE FREEDOM BLOG

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony McGough's avatar
Tony McGough
9h

A trenchant article, confirming what most parents already suspected. Please keep commenting on these topics: we need voices like yours.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Thunder
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Thunder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture