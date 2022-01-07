Dear Monsieur Macron,
You managed to cause quite a stir with your recent interview with Le Parisien. Here are just a couple of highlights from your interview:
1. You want to screw up (“emmerder”) the life of the unvaccinated, and go all the way, right to the end (“jusqu’au bout”), in limiting their access to social life.
2. You consider the unvaccinated to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.