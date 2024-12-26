As we approach the close of 2024, I thought I’d share a few highlights from the past year of the Freedom Blog. With a few more days of holidays, here’s a chance to catch up on your reading.

It was certainly an eventful year, between the farmers’ blockade of Europe, a major legal victory for the Freedom Convoy in Canada, the election of Donald Trump, the exposure of a nefarious “global disinformation index,” the passage of a watered-down but still deeply problematic revision to the International Health Regulations, a damning Covid report from the U.S. Congress, the tragic intensification of the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine wars, a political crisis in Germany, and a significant shakeup in the American public health establishment.

If you value the analysis and reflection offered on The Freedom Blog, and are currently on a free subscription plan, you might consider supporting my work by upgrading to a paid subscription.

Thank you for your support and best wishes for the New Year!

You can also find me on Twitter/X, Youtube, and Telegram.

My academic profile and publications are listed at davidthunder.com.

FREEDOM BLOG HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2024: