As we wave goodbye to 2023 and ring in the new year, many of us will be doing a “de-tox” to rid our bodies of those trifles, Christmas cakes, biscuits, chocolates and sundry culinary delights that filled our bellies and brought us good cheer over the Christmas holidays. I propose that we accompany this physical de-tox with a verbal de-tox: we need to pu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.