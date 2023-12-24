A Child is born
To bring Light, and Hope, and Love, and Joy
To a world engulfed in darkness and despair.
A Child is born
To give his life, as a ransom for many.
A Child is born
To redeem the world from its vanity and sins.
A Child is born
To open our eyes to God’s infinite, bountiful mercy.
A Child is born
To shake us out of our senseless slumber,
To bring us back…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to THE FREEDOM BLOG to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.