A Child is born

To bring Light, and Hope, and Love, and Joy

To a world engulfed in darkness and despair.

A Child is born

To give his life, as a ransom for many.

A Child is born

To redeem the world from its vanity and sins.

A Child is born

To open our eyes to God’s infinite, bountiful mercy.

A Child is born

To shake us out of our senseless slumber,

To bring us back…