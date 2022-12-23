A child is born, enveloped in silence.
The world looks on, in ignorance.
To the world, this child is a tiny dot on the canvass of history.
But this little child will set the world on fire
With a love the world does not know.
This little child will melt the hearts of the proud
And bring tyrants to their knees.
This little child will illuminate the darkness
With …
